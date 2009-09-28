Poetry in Leopard Forest

Every second Friday of the month, the Leopard Forest Cafe in Travelers Rest, SC, hosts a poetry open mic that follows a reading by a guest poet. I went a couple months ago, the first open mic I attended since moving to Greenville, and was invited to return as the guest poet on Friday, Nov. 13 at 7pm, by the nice folks at Trillium Arts Center in Travelers Rest, who host the monthly series.

I’m looking forward to sharing poetry with my new neighbors and getting to know the poets and poetry lovers where I now live. Please join me, and bring some of your poetry for the open mic afterwards. They sell some great coffee too! I buy it by the pound to make at home.

26 S. Main St. Travelers Rest, SC

$2, 864-834-5500,

beans@leopardforestcoffee.com

Like this: Like Loading...