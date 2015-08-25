Boedicea was a Warrior Queen

I’m looking forward to telling these stories to live audiences again. “Homage to Boedicea,” from my book Dreamscape, Real Dreams Really Make a Difference, is one of my favorites. The video was created by Crystal Clear Waters.
Boedicea was a fierce warrior out to get revenge and kick Nero out of Brittany. Recorded live on WBAI Radio with Bobby Vidal on upright bass.