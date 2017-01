in the mirror

made in China

what is behind me

is before me

i see

buffalo no roam

truces trails nooses nails

slaves paths paved

fathers founding free

ejacular college lock her rooms

dark sons dark daughters dark secrets

times three over five equals

ours tis of thee of me

steel bars

beer bars

code bars

prison bars

greasing grinding greed

far away from here

from there

from where

